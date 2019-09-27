UrduPoint.com
Fatima Jinnah Women University Holds Walk On Dengue Awareness

Fatima Jinnah Women University holds walk on dengue awareness

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Amid rapid increase in the dengue cases, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Friday held a walk to create awareness about danger of dengue fever.

The staff of the FJWU and girl students participated in the walk, arranged on the directive of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

The walk participants were carrying banners and placards calling for taking precautionary measures against dengue virus, urging the citizens to maintain cleanliness in and around their homes.

The walk was led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saif ullah Khan Dogar.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC briefed the participants on the efforts of the district administration for eradicating the spread of dengue.

He said the Punjab chief minister has taken steps by mobilizing government departments, agencies and is utilizing all available resources for saving precious lives from the effects of dengue.

Dogar said a hectic and massive campaign is underway to eliminate mosquito and dengue larva in all rural and urban areas of the district.

He said it is responsibility of every citizen to play his role for controlling dengue and protecting residents from this dangerous disease by adopting all precautionary measures, ensuring that stagnant water is not around.

