FC Holds Three-day Free Eye Camp In Kohlu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2022 | 03:44 PM

On the special instructions of IGFC Balochistan (North), FC Balochistan (North) and Sailani Eye Trust inaugurated on Monday a three-day free eye camp at District Headquarters Hospital Kohlu

The opening ceremony was attended by the FC officials, civil administration and organizers of the Tourist Welfare Trust.

At the Free Surgical Eye Camp, ophthalmologists will provide free examination, operation, lenses, medicines and spectacles to the patients at District Headquarters Hospital Kohlu from May 16 to 18.

A large number of patients are coming to the free surgical eye camp for treatment where more than 300 patients will be examined on daily basis in OPD.

Frontier Corps provides free meals and tea to patients visiting the camp from remote areas, as well as seating arrangements.

Elders and patients from Kohlu welcomed the free eye camp organized jointly by Frontier Corps Balochistan (North) and Sailani Eye Trust and thanked the concerned agencies for their goodwill.

