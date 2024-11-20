Open Menu

FC Organizes 22 Free Medical Camps In Areas Of Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 09:11 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan (North) organized 22 free medical camps from November 01 to 19, 2024 in different areas of the province.

According to FC spokesman, these free medical camps were set up in remote areas of Balochistan including Dhadar, Mach, Quetta, Dera Bugti and other areas.

He said that free medical facilities were provided to more than 10850 patients including women and children in the medical campus.

He said that four eye camps were organized in respective areas in collaboration of between Al-Shifa Eye Trust and SPCB.

Jirgas were also arranged by FC Balochistan with elders in the suburbs of Lehri, Mawand, Killa Saifullah and Zhob areas of Balochistan in order to maintain peace in the areas, he said.

In which the local elders assured Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan of their full support in the war against terrorism.

He said that FC is taking practical measures for provision of public welfare in the areas saying that local people are appreciating FC efforts in different fields including maintaining law and order situation.

