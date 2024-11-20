FC Organizes 22 Free Medical Camps In Areas Of Balochistan
Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 09:11 PM
Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan (North) organized 22 free medical camps from November 01 to 19, 2024 in different areas of the province
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan (North) organized 22 free medical camps from November 01 to 19, 2024 in different areas of the province.
According to FC spokesman, these free medical camps were set up in remote areas of Balochistan including Dhadar, Mach, Quetta, Dera Bugti and other areas.
He said that free medical facilities were provided to more than 10850 patients including women and children in the medical campus.
He said that four eye camps were organized in respective areas in collaboration of between Al-Shifa Eye Trust and SPCB.
Jirgas were also arranged by FC Balochistan with elders in the suburbs of Lehri, Mawand, Killa Saifullah and Zhob areas of Balochistan in order to maintain peace in the areas, he said.
In which the local elders assured Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan of their full support in the war against terrorism.
He said that FC is taking practical measures for provision of public welfare in the areas saying that local people are appreciating FC efforts in different fields including maintaining law and order situation.
Recent Stories
66 cases registered, 32 arrested during smog control operation in 24 hours
RDA issues notices to 149 illegal housing schemes; takes strict action against u ..
Police seize large quantity of firearms across province
CDA to auction prime luxury hotel plots for overseas investors by Dec 17
KP PA marks World Children’s Day with youth-led tableau
Mega programme worth Rs1.2b to promote citrus production, exports: Minister for ..
Punjab launches Health Week to ensure better medical care across province
LHC declines interim bail plea for PTI founder in all cases
Minister presents Rs 500,000 cheque to female vendor selling items at LHC
IHC adjourns appeals regarding political discussion of prisoners
Price of gold surges Rs 800 per tola
Departmental promotion for 240 cops approved
More Stories From Health
-
Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card1 day ago
-
Scabies transmitted person to person through close skin contact: Skin specialist2 days ago
-
Pakistan has 30 mln diabetics: NMU VC6 days ago
-
IGHDS held Thalassemia camp in Sukkur7 days ago
-
UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox15 days ago
-
DC cracks down on absenteeism at Gujranwala hospitals20 days ago
-
97th free eye camp concludes20 days ago
-
Awareness seminar on breast cancer held for rural women21 days ago
-
3 Day free eye camp organized in Ziarat29 days ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review monthly performance of polio team1 month ago
-
PPIF family planning programme continues with support of World Bank1 month ago
-
Medical camp set up to prevent seasonal diseases in Lasbela1 month ago