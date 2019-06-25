UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FC Organizes Free Medical Camp In Mastung's Spilinji

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 08:16 PM

FC organizes free medical camp in Mastung's Spilinji

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan's Chiltan Rifle organized a day-long free medical camp at Spilinj area of Mastung district on Tuesday and treated around 870 patients suffering from various diseases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan's Chiltan Rifle organized a day-long free medical camp at Spilinj area of Mastung district on Tuesday and treated around 870 patients suffering from various diseases.

According to FC spokesperson, the free medical camp was arranged on the special directives of Balochistan Frontier Corps Inspector General Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, where the FC doctors including female doctors examined the patients including women and children and also provided them medicines free of charge.

Despite providing facility of laboratory tests in the medical camp, some minor surgeries were also performed. FC Balochistan has been organizing medical camps in remote and backward areas of Balochistan for provision of basic health facilities to citizens at their doorsteps.

On the occasion, people appreciated the FC regarding provision healthcare facilities to them in establishing free medical camp.

Related Topics

Balochistan Mastung Women From

Recent Stories

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan me ..

1 minute ago

KMC-Agha Khan Hospital plan Workshop on heatstroke ..

1 minute ago

Civic agencies of city not transferring lifted gar ..

1 minute ago

Any Middle East Peace Plan Should Recognize Two-St ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Warns Iran of Obliteration Should Tehran Att ..

6 minutes ago

Saudi Special Forces capture Daesh Yemen Province ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.