FC Treats 3000 Patients In Nasirabad Free Medical Camp

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 10:35 PM

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan's Sibi Scouts organized two day-long free medical camp at Tehsil Chithar and Mir Hassan areas of Nasirabad district on Monday and Tuesday and treated around 3000 patients suffering from various diseases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan's Sibi Scouts organized two day-long free medical camp at Tehsil Chithar and Mir Hassan areas of Nasirabad district on Monday and Tuesday and treated around 3000 patients suffering from various diseases.

According to FC spokesperson, the free medical camps were arranged on the special directives of Balochistan Frontier Corps Inspector General Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, where the FC doctors including female doctors examined the patients including women and children and also provided them medicines free of charge.

Despite providing facility of laboratory tests in the medical camp, some minor surgeries were also performed. FC Balochistan has been organizing medical camps in remote and backward areas of Balochistan for provision of basic health facilities to citizens at their doorsteps.

Rations were also distributed among several needy families during free medical camps in the both areas.

On the occasion, people appreciated the FC regarding provision healthcare facilities to them in establishing free medical camp.

