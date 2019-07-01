FC treats 305 patients in Barkhan free medical camp

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan's Maiwand Rifle organized a day-long free medical camp in Barkhan town on Monday and treated around 305 patients suffering from various diseases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan 's Maiwand Rifle organized a day-long free medical camp in Barkhan town on Monday and treated around 305 patients suffering from various diseases.

According to FC spokesperson, the free medical camp was arranged on the special directives of Balochistan Frontier Corps Inspector General Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, where the FC doctors including female doctors examined the patients including women and children and also provided them medicines free of charge.

Despite providing facility of laboratory tests in the medical camp, some minor surgeries were also performed. FC Balochistan has been organizing medical camps in remote and backward areas of Balochistan for provision of basic health facilities to citizens at their doorsteps.

On the occasion, people appreciated the FC regarding provision healthcare facilities to them in establishing free medical camp.