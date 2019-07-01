UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FC Treats 305 Patients In Barkhan Free Medical Camp

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 07:02 PM

FC treats 305 patients in Barkhan free medical camp

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan's Maiwand Rifle organized a day-long free medical camp in Barkhan town on Monday and treated around 305 patients suffering from various diseases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan's Maiwand Rifle organized a day-long free medical camp in Barkhan town on Monday and treated around 305 patients suffering from various diseases.

According to FC spokesperson, the free medical camp was arranged on the special directives of Balochistan Frontier Corps Inspector General Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, where the FC doctors including female doctors examined the patients including women and children and also provided them medicines free of charge.

Despite providing facility of laboratory tests in the medical camp, some minor surgeries were also performed. FC Balochistan has been organizing medical camps in remote and backward areas of Balochistan for provision of basic health facilities to citizens at their doorsteps.

On the occasion, people appreciated the FC regarding provision healthcare facilities to them in establishing free medical camp.

Related Topics

Balochistan Barkhan Women From

Recent Stories

Unity vital in base camp of Kashmir liberation mov ..

6 minutes ago

Hectic efforts needed to turn tide of West's Islam ..

6 minutes ago

NUST Summer School 2019 registers students in larg ..

11 minutes ago

Passenger Plane With Chassis Malfunction Safely La ..

35 seconds ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death ..

37 seconds ago

Peskov Says Putin's Reply to Zelenskyy's Plea for ..

40 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.