FDA Officials Urged To Resolve Peoples’ Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Faisalabad Development Authority Additional Director General Dilawar Khan Chadhar has said that addressing issues of the people should be the first priority

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority Additional Director General Dilawar Khan Chadhar has said that addressing issues of the people should be the first priority.

Presiding over a meeting here Friday, he directed officers and other staff of the authority to find out a permanent solution to problems of people and provide relief to applicants.

He directed them to address complaints received at one-window counters under a set timeframe and immediately inform the complainant about any illegality. He directed informing the applicants about current status of the application through SMS service so the confidence of the people could be restored in the authority.

He directed officers of various sections including Estate Management, Town Planning, Enforcement, Engineering, Katchi Abadies to monitor the performance of their subordinates as well as take action against negligent staffers.

