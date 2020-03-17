UrduPoint.com
FDE Issues Guidelines For Educational Institutions To Tackle Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 03:33 PM

FDE issues guidelines for educational institutions to tackle Coronavirus

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has issued general guidelines for further dissemination and compliance to clarify matters regarding various planned activities taken to tackle the pandemic coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Directorate of education (FDE) has issued general guidelines for further dissemination and compliance to clarify matters regarding various planned activities taken to tackle the pandemic coronavirus.

In a notification issued by the FDE to all Area Education Officers (AEO's) of federal capital, it has been directed that all outgoing internal examination are suspended with immediate effect.

In most of the institutions, in-house examinations of classes Prep to VIII had been concluded with fractional exception, it added.

FDE further stated that for those institutions where the examinations were still in progress, a promotion policy shall be issued shortly.

It also stated that centralized examination of class five and middle Standard Examination are already concluded and the result shall be prepared according to pre-set timeline, whereas day/mechanism of result declaration for class Prep to VIII shall be communicated later.

FDE notification told that onwards respective revised schedule to be issued by Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) and Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad for classes IX and same shall be followed.

Under the FDE guidelines, "all admission/registration process in all institutions is suspended till further orders. No institution shall issue any admission/registration to any applicant no matter whatever the case may be. The revised schedule of admission process shall be issued in due course of time".

It was informed that during closure, all institutional staff will be exempted from physical attendance unless absolutely required for some specific task by FDE or the Head of Institution. However, during this time, no staff member will leave station or go abroad and will remain in touch with the institution's head. In addition, Heads of Institution may assign tasks to be completed by staff at home as need be through electronic means.

FDE also issued precautions which stated that it is mandatory for all staff when attending their offices/institutions to adopt precautionary measures through frequent hand washing and maintenance of safe distances with others.

