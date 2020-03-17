Fear of CoronaVirus: AJK Govt imposes 3-week ban on influx of tourists

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Tuesday imposed ban on arrival of tourists in to Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) for a period of three weeks as a precautionary measure to deal with the increasing threat of coronavirus pandemic in the region

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Tuesday imposed ban on arrival of tourists in to Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) for a period of three weeks as a precautionary measure to deal with the increasing threat of coronavirus pandemic in the region.

Senior minister Chudhary Tariq Farooq presided over the meeting.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana briefed the cabinet members regarding the steps being taken to stop the outbreak of coronavirus in AJK.

Speaking on the occasion, the ministers gave valuable suggestions for preventing Coronovirus pandemic in the region.

They stressed the need for mobilizing the district administration for raising awareness among the common masses.

They pointed out that Coronavirus had affected many countries, including China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Italy, and Spain. They expressed satisfaction over the steps being taken at state level to control the pandemic.

During the meeting, it was revealed that a high level state coordination committee has been set up to deal with coronavirus.

"Ten district hospitals including AIIMS, CMH have separate wards to deal with these patients", they said adding that the quarantine facility was available.

Moreover district administration and the police have also been fully mobilized to deal the situation.

The ministers were also briefed about the public awareness campaign being set in motion to educate general masses.

It was stated that necessary instructions for the protection of the coronavirus have also been uploaded on the website and social network sites.

The participants of the meeting were briefed about the presence of Chinese citizens in Azad Kashmir.

"There are currently 249 Chinese residents in Azad Kashmir who have been tested", the authorities said adding there were 97 pilgrims who had been cleared.

It was said that the pilgrims coming from abroad via Balochistan were being picked up from Dera Ghazi Khan in special ambulances and tested properly.

"Special wards in Chaman Kot, Muzaffarabad and Mirpur have been setup for cornovirus affected patients", the authorities present in the meeting said adding that ambulances were present in every district and initially a grant of Rs 5 million had been released on emergency basis to deal with the situation.

Moreover, special teams have been deputed at all eleven entry points of the state.

The cabinet members were told that all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, medical colleges, technical and vocational institutions, universities (government and private) had been closed immediately for the next three weeks.

"During this time, all tuition centers will also be closed. In addition, all seminarians, marriage ceremonies, halls, etc. will also remain closed", the authorities said adding that all religious gatherings and other ceremonies, except prayer and congregation, would remain suspended for the next three weeks.

