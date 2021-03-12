Federal capital with 384 fresh COVID-19 cases records highest surge in over three months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Continuing with the alarming rise, the federal capital has reported 384 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day spike in almost the last 94 days, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Continuing with the alarming rise, the Federal capital has reported 384 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day spike in almost the last 94 days, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Friday.

According to an official of NCOC, as many as 350 cases were reported on Thursday which was also the highest figure during the last two months while 253 cases were reported on Wednesday.

He said so far 46,963 cases were reported from the federal capital while 520 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). He said 43,658 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued surveillance of different streets of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking action on a violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the coronavirus while visiting marriage halls, markets, and petrol pumps by its inspection teams.

The administration has been asked to seal schools, shops, workshops, and restaurants on violation of SOPs.

The inspection teams have been directed to issue notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops in case of violation of SOPs.

Commenting on the situation, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said that several local-level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

He said the government had adopted an effective strategy to combat COVID-19 that resulted in a reduction in corona cases in the country. He said a strategy was made to control corona keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way.

395/