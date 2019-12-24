Federal govt announces 15 per cent cut in prices of 89 life saving drugs

(@fidahassanain)

Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to PM, says that cut in prices of life saving drugs will be enforced from today.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2019) The Federal government has announced to minimize prices up to 15 per cent in the prices of of 89 life saving drugs with immediate effect from today

Addressing a joint-press conference with Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Advisor to PM on health Zafar Mirza said that the decision to minimize the prices of life saving drugs was made under the Medicine Pricing Policy. The decision was taken by the cabinet where agenda no 13 was about the drugs’ prices.

“We will national medicine policy soon,” said Zafar Mirza. “The decision about minimizing the medicines’ prices is continuity of medicine pricing,”.

Zafar Mirza said that there was list of medicines the prices of which were going to be increased but the cabinet took notice and minimized upto 15 per cent the prices of life saving drugs.

The prices of medicines were increased in January 2019 which badly affected the public at large. The patients at public hospitals suffered a lot as majority of them could not buy the medicines. Inflation just became out of control, leaving general public helpless who could not even buy the essential commodities of daily use.