UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Govt Announces 15 Per Cent Cut In Prices Of 89 Life Saving Drugs

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 04:46 PM

Federal govt announces 15 per cent cut in prices of 89 life saving drugs

Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to PM, says that cut in prices of life saving drugs will be enforced from today.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2019) The Federal government has announced to minimize prices up to 15 per cent in the prices of of 89 life saving drugs with immediate effect from today

Addressing a joint-press conference with Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Advisor to PM on health Zafar Mirza said that the decision to minimize the prices of life saving drugs was made under the Medicine Pricing Policy. The decision was taken by the cabinet where agenda no 13 was about the drugs’ prices.

“We will national medicine policy soon,” said Zafar Mirza. “The decision about minimizing the medicines’ prices is continuity of medicine pricing,”.

Zafar Mirza said that there was list of medicines the prices of which were going to be increased but the cabinet took notice and minimized upto 15 per cent the prices of life saving drugs.

The prices of medicines were increased in January 2019 which badly affected the public at large. The patients at public hospitals suffered a lot as majority of them could not buy the medicines. Inflation just became out of control, leaving general public helpless who could not even buy the essential commodities of daily use.

Related Topics

Drugs Firdous Ashiq Awan Buy January 2019 From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs discusses more cooperation in govern ..

9 minutes ago

Ring In a Loud New Year with the HUAWEI Y9 Family

12 minutes ago

Saudi, Kuwait ink deal to resume joint oil output

30 minutes ago

Police recovered 4 Brick kiln workers in Mithi

30 minutes ago

Personalities play an important role in job promot ..

30 minutes ago

China to enhance cooperation with Nepal to jointly ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.