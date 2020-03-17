UrduPoint.com
Federal Govt Extending All- Out Cooperation With Provinces To Deal Coronavirus: Dr Sania Nishtar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:51 PM

Federal govt extending all- out cooperation with provinces to deal coronavirus: Dr Sania Nishtar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said Tuesday the federal government was extending its all-out cooperation with the all four provinces to deal coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said Tuesday the Federal government was extending its all-out cooperation with the all four provinces to deal coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in a special programme of Radio Pakistan , she said coronavirus is a new virus and its incubation period is fourteen days, said a press release issued here.

She said hand washing for at least thirty to forty seconds is essential to cope with the virus. She said there is also need to avoid touching hands with eyes, mouth and nose, shaking hands.

She said we should keep distance of about three feet while interacting with each other and use hand sanitizers. She said the people who are suffering from coronavirus and those who are looking after them are required to wear mask.

Dr Sania Nishtar said the government has allocated the airports of Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad for the international flights and quarantine arrangements have been made across the land border points to tackle coronavirus.

She said if anyone suspects symptoms, including fever, coughing or shortness of breath he or she must call the official helpline number 1166. She said the chances of complications from coronavirus exist in aged people, children with malnutrition and those having weak immune system.

Dr. Sania Nishtar said many companies are conducting research on coronavirus vaccine. She expressed the hope that medicine and vaccine of the coronavirus will be found out by the end of this year.

The Special Assistant advised general public to strictly follow the preventive measures being communicated by the government to stay safe from the coronavirus.

She said the nation will come out of this pandemic very soon with firm solidarity and adopting the precautionary measures.

Dr. Sania Nishtar commended the role of Radio Pakistan in creating awareness with regard to the prevention of coronavirus.

During the programme, callers from around the country also appreciated the steps being undertaken by the government in view of the coronavirus.

