Federal Govt, Punjab And State Life Insurance Sign MoU For Universal Health Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2021 | 01:07 PM

Federal govt, Punjab and State Life Insurance sign MoU for universal health program

Prime Minister Imran Khan also witnessed the MoU signing ceremony held in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessed signing of MoU between Federal Government, Government of Punjab and State Life Insurance for implementation of Universal Health Coverage of Sehat Sahulat Program in Punjab and Islamabad Capital Territory.

The signing ceremony, which was held in Islamabad, was also attended by Special Assistant on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, Minister for Health Punjab Dr. Yasmin Rashid and other senior officials.

MoU was signed by Secretary National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Aamir Ashraf Khwaja, CEO Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company Ali Razaq and Chairman State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan Shoaib Javed Hussain.

The Prime Minister had announced the Sehat Sahulat Program for all residents of Punjab in Lahore on 13th of this month.

Through this Social Health Protection initiative poor families will be provided with free of cost health insurance to secure indoor health care services worth one million rupees per family per year from empanelled hospitals across Pakistan.

