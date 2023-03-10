Federal hospitals asked to ensure dengue special measures

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has directed all Federal hospitals and clinics to make all necessary arrangements to manage dengue cases.

According to an official of the ministry, a letter has been written to the heads of federal health establishments in this regard by the ministry and directed them to take special measures.

He said that all hospitals have been asked to ensure the allocation of a substantial number of beds in wards including isolated wards as per standard operating procedures.

Similarly, hospitals' heads have been directed to ensure the availability of all required staff and screening and testing facilities along with medicines and other required needs for dengue treatment and prevention.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel directed to utilize of all available resources to manage dengue cases in all four provinces alongwith Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that these measures were necessary to protect citizens and ensure free treatment services for dengue patients.