UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Minister For Science And Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Urges Joint Scientific Research For Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:31 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain urges joint scientific research for coronavirus

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday urged the countries like United States and China to hold a joint scientific research efforts for the cure of Coronavirus Pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday urged the countries like United States and China to hold a joint scientific research efforts for the cure of Coronavirus Pandemic.

Taking to twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said "best thing that can happen to the world is Super powers like USA and China set aside their political differences and work for the greater cause of humanity."A joint scientific research effort for the cure of Pandemic is need of the hour, he said.

Related Topics

USA World Technology China Twitter Cure United States Best Fawad Chaudhry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fruit exporters hails PM for announcing needed rel ..

4 minutes ago

Infinix S5 Pro 40MP Pop-up selfie camera - the nex ..

31 minutes ago

British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Corona ..

35 minutes ago

Coronavirus test kits pour off South Korean produc ..

9 minutes ago

Four killed, one injured in Arifwala roof collapse ..

9 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.