Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain urges joint scientific research for coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday urged the countries like United States and China to hold a joint scientific research efforts for the cure of Coronavirus Pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday urged the countries like United States and China to hold a joint scientific research efforts for the cure of Coronavirus Pandemic.

Taking to twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said "best thing that can happen to the world is Super powers like USA and China set aside their political differences and work for the greater cause of humanity."A joint scientific research effort for the cure of Pandemic is need of the hour, he said.