Federal, Provincial Government Put On Notice On Petition Pertaining To Sale Of Coronavirus Masks At Inflated Rate

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:53 PM

Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to federal and provincial government on a petition pertaining to sale of coronavirus masks at inflated rates.Petition on treatment of coronavirus and sale of its masks at higher rates came up for hearing before SHC Monday

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to Federal and provincial government on a petition pertaining to sale of coronavirus masks at inflated rates.Petition on treatment of coronavirus and sale of its masks at higher rates came up for hearing before SHC Monday.The petitioner took the plea government and respective institutions should begin campaign for treatment, diagnosis and creation of awareness among the people about coronavirus.

Action be taken against surgical mask mafia besides making arrangements for distribution of masks free of cost among the people.Preventive measures be taken on emergent basis in hospitals and other respective institutions instead of waiting.

Immediate action be launched against hoarders of masks.

The petitioner made federal government, provincial government and PEMRA respondents in his petition.The court inquired from the petitioner what is relevance of PEMRA therein upon which PEMRA has been made respondent.The counsel for petitioner said about 140 patients are suspected to have been infected with coronavirus.The court inquired from petitioner " who said this to you and which channel has run this news item.The counsel for petitioner said post is running on social media.Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked " should we now rely upon social media.The court directed the counsel for petitioner to come well prepared on next hearing.The court while issuing notices to federation, provincial health secretary and respective institutions adjourned the hearing of the case till March 6.

More Stories From Health

