UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Feeling Safe Most Important For Hospitalized Kids: Study

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:19 PM

Feeling safe most important for hospitalized kids: study

:A feeling of safety and good night's sleep are the things that matter the most to sick kids in hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :A feeling of safety and good night's sleep are the things that matter the most to sick kids in hospital.

For the study, researchers developed the 'Needs of Children Questionnaire' (NCQ), the first of its kind to measure children's self-reported paediatric, physical and emotional needs in paediatric wards, according to the study published in the Journal of Advanced Nursing.

"Development of the NCQ is part of an international movement to place children as central to care delivery, which honours the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child," said Mandie Foster, Professor at the Edith Cowan University in Australia.

The research team assessed 193 school-aged children in psychiatric settings in Australia and New Zealand.

Children's most important needs were identified as: To know they are safe and will be looked after, to get enough sleep at night, hospital staff listening to them, to have places their parents can go to for food and drinks.

Over 1.7 million Australian children were admitted to hospitals in 2016-17, researchers said, which emphasizes on the importance of this study.

"As adults, we often make assumptions about children's needs and wants, but hospitals can be a scary and unfamiliar environment for many children and we shouldn't assume we know how they are feeling," Foster said.

"Being listened to and understood can give children an added sense of confidence about the situation they find themselves in," she added.

Related Topics

Australia United Nations Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

LHC chief justice thinks judge Arshad Malik’s vi ..

2 minutes ago

AED12.2 billion in 2018 cash dividends distributed ..

6 minutes ago

TRA visits CERT China

6 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif gets sick during Ashiana case heari ..

8 minutes ago

Civilian Casualties in Kashmir Conflict From May 2 ..

6 minutes ago

Philippine drug war is crime against humanity

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.