Few UoP departments closed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :After detection of coronavirus in a student the University of Peshawar has closed some departments and started online classes for the students of Center of Biotechnology, Micro Biology, English and Environmental Department.

According to the University's administration, these departments would be reopened after a quarantine period of 14 days. It said the examination of the Environmental Department scheduledfor November 16 has also been rescheduled after completion of the quarantine period.

The administration further said that heads of the departments have been authorized to close their departments if any case of coronavirus was reported among their students or staff.