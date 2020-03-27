UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fight Against COVID-19 Needs Persistent Efforts: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 02:10 PM

Fight against COVID-19 needs persistent efforts: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said fight against Coronavirus needed a persistent approach to stop its spread in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said fight against Coronavirus needed a persistent approach to stop its spread in the country.

Chairing a high-level meeting on COVID-19 here at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qureshi said the number of infected cases has increased despite the government beefed up protective measures, which required continuous efforts.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, PM's Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant on Overseas Zulfikar Bukhari, Special Assistant on National Security Dr Moeed Yousaf, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt.

Gen. Muhammad Afzal, Executive Director National Institute of Health Gen. Amir Ikram, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and CEO Shaukat Khanum Hospital Dr Faisal Sultan.

The meeting discussed the situation after resumption of international flight operation which was halted until April 4 and the ways and means to bring back stranded Pakistanis abroad.

Dr Zafar Mirza briefed the meeting on risk assessment of the contagious disease of Coronavirus.

The Chairman NDMA gave an update on testing and quarantine facilities for passengers at the airports.

Related Topics

Shah Mehmood Qureshi April Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Plastic Producers Should Bear Responsibility for P ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Energy Ministry Sure Oil Industry Capable ..

7 minutes ago

World Ocean Council Expresses Interest in Cooperat ..

7 minutes ago

US tops world in virus cases and logs record unemp ..

7 minutes ago

Trump says US and China are working closely to cur ..

16 minutes ago

World Ocean Benefits From Reduced Pollution Sparke ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.