Fiji Confirms 2 Cases Of Omicron Variant

Fiji reported two confirmed cases of Omicron Monday night, the COVID-19 variant first discovered in South Africa

SUVA, Dec. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Fiji reported two confirmed cases of Omicron Monday night, the COVID-19 variant first discovered in South Africa.

According to Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong, the two cases of the Omicron variant, both fully vaccinated Fijian citizens, were confirmed after their samples sent for testing in Australia returned positive.

They had traveled back to Fiji from Nigeria, arriving on Fiji Airways flight FJ1392 from China's Hong Kong on Nov. 25, the day the discovery of the Omicron variant was announced internationally.

Fong said that both Fijian travelers tested negative for COVID-19 in Fiji and before they left Nigeria.

They were currently treated at a Fijian government-designated border quarantine facility, and showed no symptoms.

The Fiji Airways crew and accompanying passengers from FJ1392 have tested negative at least twice.

Fong said the latest case of Omicron variant is a sharp reminder to Fijians that the key to avoiding future restrictions and lockdowns is for all Fijians to remain cautious.

Since Dec. 1, Fiji has re-opened its borders to all fully vaccinated travelers from travel partner countries including New Zealand, Australia, Britain and the United States.

Currently, 90.9 percent of the adult target population in Fiji is now fully vaccinated, while 97.4 percent have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Fiji reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case on March 19 last year and has recorded more than 52,000 COVID-19 confirmed cases in total, with 697 deaths.

