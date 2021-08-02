Fiji records 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong on Monday confirmed 13 new COVID-19 deaths from July 29 to Aug. 1 and 1,100 new daily infections

SUVA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) --:Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong on Monday confirmed 13 new COVID-19 deaths from July 29 to Aug. 1 and 1,100 new daily infections.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has reached 254 in the island nation, and the seven-day rolling average of deaths per day is seven.

There have been 589 new recoveries and 22,592 active cases.

Fong said four provinces on Viti Levu's central side recorded 18,887 active cases and 3,705 are on the western side.

Fiji has recorded a total of 31,513 COVID-19 cases, with 31,443 of them being reported during the outbreak that started in April.