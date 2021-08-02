UrduPoint.com

Fiji Records 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:44 PM

Fiji records 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong on Monday confirmed 13 new COVID-19 deaths from July 29 to Aug. 1 and 1,100 new daily infections

SUVA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) --:Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong on Monday confirmed 13 new COVID-19 deaths from July 29 to Aug. 1 and 1,100 new daily infections.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has reached 254 in the island nation, and the seven-day rolling average of deaths per day is seven.

There have been 589 new recoveries and 22,592 active cases.

Fong said four provinces on Viti Levu's central side recorded 18,887 active cases and 3,705 are on the western side.

Fiji has recorded a total of 31,513 COVID-19 cases, with 31,443 of them being reported during the outbreak that started in April.

Related Topics

April July From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi announces 71% reduction in requirements ..

Abu Dhabi announces 71% reduction in requirements for starting new commercial bu ..

1 minute ago
 Manchester City renews partnership with Healthpoin ..

Manchester City renews partnership with Healthpoint

16 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,537 new COVID-19 cases, 1,492 reco ..

UAE announces 1,537 new COVID-19 cases, 1,492 recoveries, 5 deaths in last 24 ho ..

31 minutes ago
 National Program for Artificial Intelligence launc ..

National Program for Artificial Intelligence launches &#039;Learn AI Platform&#0 ..

46 minutes ago
 Families reunited as travel rules eased in UK

Families reunited as travel rules eased in UK

1 minute ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.