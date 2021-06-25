UrduPoint.com
Fiji Records 215 New COVID-19 Cases, Another Death

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 12:52 PM

Fiji recorded 215 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and another death, Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said on Friday

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Fiji recorded 215 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and another death, Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said on Friday.

The death case was a 34-year-old woman from a settlement in Suva who collapsed at home before she was rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

There have now been 14 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, 12 of which are from the current outbreak alone.

Fong said they have recorded eight COVID-19 positive patients that died from pre-existing illnesses while three deaths are currently under investigation.

There have been 22 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 2,363 active cases in isolation.

Fong said there have been 2,993 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded a total of 3,063 cases since the first case was reported in March 2020.

The national seven-day average daily test positivity is 6.3 percent and continues on an upward trend on the island nation.

A total of 3,179 individuals were screened and 210 swabbed by the mobile screening teams in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total of individuals screened to 655,404 and swabbed to 52,725 since the start of this mobile screening program.

