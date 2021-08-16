Fiji records three deaths, 467 new COVID-19 cases

Fiji has recorded three deaths and 467 new cases of COVID-19, according to health officials on Monday

SUVA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Fiji has recorded three deaths and 467 new cases of COVID-19, according to health officials on Monday.

Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said there had been 231 new recoveries of COVID-19 since Sunday.

Fiji now has 23,831 active cases of which 17,226 are in the Central Division, 6,604 in the Western Division of Viti Levu, and one active case in Vanua Levu, he said.

Fong said there have been 40,167 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

He said Fiji had recorded a total of 40,237 cases since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 15,841 recoveries since.

There have been 371 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 369 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

The national seven day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths per day is seven.

There are currently 264 COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals.

Fong said as of Aug. 14, 533,705 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of vaccines and 211,496 have received their second dose.