UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fiji Reports 18 Confirmed Measles Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:20 PM

Fiji reports 18 confirmed measles cases

Confirmed cases of measles have reached 18 in the South Pacific island nation of Fiji which reported its first case of measles in November this year

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Confirmed cases of measles have reached 18 in the South Pacific island nation of Fiji which reported its first case of measles in November this year.

According to a government statement on Friday, the Fijian Health Ministry said the latest confirmed cases are a 3-month-old baby and a 1-year-and-5-month-old child.

The ministry said that the outbreak response teams of the country have rapidly responded to the latest cases.

About 100,000 people in the island nation have been vaccinated in phase one of the vaccination campaign.

The campaign's phase two started from Wednesday and it targets children who had not received two doses of the measles vaccine as per the national immunisation schedule, children aged 12 and 18 months due for measles vaccination routine, those travelling overseas, health care workers, airport and hotel staff and all people born between 1980 and 2000 (19 to 39 years old).

In the first two days of phase two, over 70 health teams have vaccinated more than 45,000 people across the central part of the nation.

To help stop the spread of the disease, the ministry advised Fijians to take the measures such as avoiding non-essential travel to outbreak areas and avoiding holding or attending large gatherings of people.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that is transmitted via droplets from the nose, mouth or throat of infected persons. Death may occur in up to 5-10 percent of infected young children in developing countries.

Related Topics

Hotel Young Fiji May November All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate President of Finland on In ..

11 minutes ago

Ali Zia steps down

19 minutes ago

Policy of discouraging imports should be reconside ..

23 minutes ago

UVAS holds seminar on ‘Water Disputes in 21st Ce ..

26 minutes ago

Cricket South Africa boss suspended over misconduc ..

14 minutes ago

Indian girl shot in face after she paused dancing ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.