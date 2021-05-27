Fiji reports 28 new COVID-19 cases

Fiji reported 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total tally to 314 in the Pacific island nation

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Fiji reported 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total tally to 314 in the Pacific island nation.

According to the Fijian Health Ministry, 14 cases were from Nausori, a town about 19 km northeast of the capital Suva, while seven cases were naval officers and staff who are contacts of the first naval officer testing positive.

Four cases were Primary contacts within the Muanikoso cluster in Nasinu, a town near Suva. Two others were from the Queen Elizabeth Barracks (QEB) connected to the QEB cluster. The remaining one was a resident of Kinoya with no links to other cases at the early stage of investigation.

More than 58,000 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted during the current outbreak, with 98,915 tests conducted in total since testing started in early 2020.

Since the restart of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign within the Suva and Nausori Containment Zones on Monday, 16,148 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

As of Wednesday, 111,801 people in the island nation have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 17 percent of the target population of 650,000.

Fiji, with a population of around 900,000, has recorded four deaths and 159 recoveries since it recorded its first confirmed COVID-19 case in March last year.

Fiji's major cities of Lautoka, Nadi, Suva and Nausori have been put under a lockdown. Viti Levu, Fiji's main island where Suva is located, maintains a curfew islandwide from 6:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. every day.