Fiji reports 36 deaths from leptospirosis this year

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) --:Fiji has reported a total of 36 deaths from leptospirosis this year.

According to the Fijivillage news website on Tuesday, Fiji's Health Ministry confirmed that of the 36 deaths, 26 came from the western part of Fiji, with six in the northern part and four in the central part.

Meanwhile, Fiji recorded 1,784 confirmed cases of leptospirosis this year, with the western part reporting 741 cases.

The ministry attributed the rise of leptospirosis cases to the consistently high levels of rainfall in recent months.

Fijians have been urged to take necessary measures to prevent them from being the victims of leptospirosis.

The leptospirosis bacteria is spread to humans through the urine of infected animals, such as cows, pigs, rats and dogs.