Fiji reports 6 more deaths, 161 new COVID-19 cases

Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services said Monday that the country has recorded 161 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths

SUVA, Sept. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) --:Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services said Monday that the country has recorded 161 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths.

Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said 84 new recoveries have been reported since last update, and there are now 13,067 active cases in the island nation.

He said a total of 50,701 cases have been recorded in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 36,608 recoveries.

Fong said a 23-year-old man from Tokyo, Japan has tested positive and been quarantined when he arrived in Fiji on Sept. 12.

There have been 590 COVID-19-related deaths in Fiji, with 588 of them reported during an outbreak that started in April this year.

Fong said 98 COVID-19 patients were warded in hospitals, with eight of them considered to be in severe condition and three others in critical condition.