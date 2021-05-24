Fiji reports 8 more COVID-19 cases

Fiji confirmed eight more positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday night, bringing the tally to 238 in the Pacific island nation

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Fiji confirmed eight more positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday night, bringing the tally to 238 in the Pacific island nation.

According to the Health Ministry, five cases are from Nasinu, a town near Fiji's capital city of Suva. Two others are from Suva while another one is from a catering company.

A total of 90,325 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted since Fiji started COVID-19 testing in early 2020.

Fiji has registered 135 recoveries and four deaths since the island nation recorded its first confirmed case in March last year.

Currently, Fiji's major cities including Lautoka, Nadi, Suva and Nausori have been under lockdown. Viti Levu, Fiji's main island where Suva is located, still maintains a curfew islandwide from 6:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. every day