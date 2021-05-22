UrduPoint.com
Fiji Reports Eight More COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 04:38 PM

Fiji confirmed on Saturday night eight more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 206 in the Pacific island nation

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Fiji confirmed on Saturday night eight more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 206 in the Pacific island nation.

According to the Fijian Health Ministry, Fiji has eight new positive cases to report as of 6:00 p.m. local time on Saturday. The first case is from Nasinu, a town near Fiji's capital city of Suva, and is a contact of the cluster in Nasinu.

The second case presented to a health center in Samabula, Suva with COVID-19 symptoms. Six members of her household in Samabula have now also tested positive.

Earlier on Saturday, the health ministry also reported another three confirmed positive cases that are all tied to the cluster in Nasinu. That means the island nation has 11 confirmed cases on Saturday.

A total of 86,742 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted in Fiji since the island nation started testing early last year.

Fiji now has had 133 recoveries, 69 active cases and four deaths since the island nation recorded its first confirmed case in March last year.

