Fiji reports eight new COVID-19 cases

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Fiji reported on Thursday eight new COVID-19 cases, including two community cases and six imported cases.

According to Fiji's Health Ministry, the two community cases are a seven-month-old son and a 14-year-old daughter of the 40-year-old case who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. These two, along with the mother, father, and three other children are all in the Navua Hospital isolation ward, more than 30 km west of capital city Suva.

As for the six imported cases, one is a 38-year-old male who arrived in Fiji from Malaysia on April 8 while the other five are members of a family that arrived on April 8 from the Philippines.

In total, there are now 19 active cases of COVID-19 in Fiji, which is the highest number of active cases that the island nation has ever registered. Fourteen of these cases are at the border, and five are locally-transmitted cases.

The Health Ministry has also warned of more positive cases in the coming days.

Altogether Fiji has 86 cases with 19 active cases, 65 recoveries and 2 deaths. Its first case was reported on March 19 last year.

Fiji maintains strict travel restrictions to date for foreign visitors alongside a nationwide curfew effective from March 30 last year to ensure safety on the island nation.

To further contain the spread of COVID-19, the Health Ministry has announced that the 14-day COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced across Viti Levu, Fiji's largest island and other parts of Fiji from Thursday.

From midday on Thursday, Fiji has suspended outbound inter-island passenger travel from Viti Levu. The suspension of international passenger travel will take effect from midnight on Thursday, with the exception of Fijians travelling for medical purposes and other passengers as approved by the Permanent Secretary for the Health Ministry.