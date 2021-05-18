UrduPoint.com
Fiji Reports Four New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 52 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 04:26 PM

Fiji reports four new COVID-19 cases

Fiji reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday night, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 178 in the island nation

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Fiji reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday night, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 178 in the island nation.

According to the Fijian health ministry, the cases were all close contacts of existing cases from a cluster in Nausori, a town about 19 km northeast of the national capital Suva.

The ministry also confirmed that they have discovered a false positive case in Labasa, the largest town in Fiji's northern island of Vanua Levu.

Over the past days, the ministry has placed 7,888 contacts of infected people in Suva and Nausori under quarantine. This is the largest number of active contacts they have ever identified.

With the high-risk known contacts under quarantine, the 24-hour Suva-Nausori lockdown from last Friday has also been lifted with a daily curfew now put in place from 6:00 p.

m. to 4:00 a.m. from Wednesday and resorting back to two separate containment zones, allowing limited movement in a highly controlled fashion.

Essential services including supermarkets, banks, and pharmacies will be allowed to operate from Wednesday, but the ministry urged Fijians to stay at home as much as possible.

For the rest of Fiji's main island of Viti Levu, the curfew from 6:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. came into effect from last Saturday.

Currently Fiji has 55 active COVID-19 cases, and it has recorded 119 recoveries and four deaths from the coronavirus epidemic since confirming its first case in March last year.

