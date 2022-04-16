UrduPoint.com

Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu Report More COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2022 | 03:29 PM

Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu report more COVID-19 cases

The South Pacific island nations of Fiji, Tonga and Vanuatu reported more COVID-19 cases in the past days

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) --:The South Pacific island nations of Fiji, Tonga and Vanuatu reported more COVID-19 cases in the past days.

According to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) on Saturday, Fiji's Ministry of Health has most recently recorded seven daily new COVID-19 cases. The country has so far reported 64,439 cases since March 2020, with 862 deaths.

As of April 14, a total of 121,403 people in Fiji have received their booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In Tonga, there were 81 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, bringing the total tally to 8,842, with 11 deaths.

Tonga's Deputy Prime Minister Poasi Tei has confirmed that the quarantine period for repatriated passengers, most of them from Fiji, New Zealand, Australia and Samoa recently, will be reduced to 10 days starting next week.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Tonga Samoa Fiji Vanuatu March April 2020 From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Irfan Nawaz posted as DC Islamabad

Irfan Nawaz posted as DC Islamabad

22 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif , Saudi Crown Prince agree to fu ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif , Saudi Crown Prince agree to further solidify bilateral ties

24 seconds ago
 85th anniversary of Hindko Sufi poet Ahmed Ali Sai ..

85th anniversary of Hindko Sufi poet Ahmed Ali Sai observed

25 seconds ago
 Commissioner visits Sasta Ramazan bazaars, wheat p ..

Commissioner visits Sasta Ramazan bazaars, wheat procurement centers

27 seconds ago
 Taiwan reports 1,199 new local COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reports 1,199 new local COVID-19 cases

10 minutes ago
 PMA urges for restoration of PMDC

PMA urges for restoration of PMDC

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.