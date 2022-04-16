Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu report more COVID-19 cases

The South Pacific island nations of Fiji, Tonga and Vanuatu reported more COVID-19 cases in the past days

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) --:The South Pacific island nations of Fiji, Tonga and Vanuatu reported more COVID-19 cases in the past days.

According to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) on Saturday, Fiji's Ministry of Health has most recently recorded seven daily new COVID-19 cases. The country has so far reported 64,439 cases since March 2020, with 862 deaths.

As of April 14, a total of 121,403 people in Fiji have received their booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In Tonga, there were 81 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, bringing the total tally to 8,842, with 11 deaths.

Tonga's Deputy Prime Minister Poasi Tei has confirmed that the quarantine period for repatriated passengers, most of them from Fiji, New Zealand, Australia and Samoa recently, will be reduced to 10 days starting next week.