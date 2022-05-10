UrduPoint.com

Fijian Official Warns Lingering COVID-19 Risks Despite Restrictions Ease

Published May 10, 2022

The health authorities in Fiji have warned that neither the lifting of mask-wearing nor the easing of travel restrictions over COVID-19 is a sign that the risks of outbreak and resurgence of COVID-19 are over

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) --:The health authorities in Fiji have warned that neither the lifting of mask-wearing nor the easing of travel restrictions over COVID-19 is a sign that the risks of outbreak and resurgence of COVID-19 are over.

According to the Fijivillage news website on Tuesday, Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health Ministry James Fong issued the warning following reports of some travellers failing to comply with a 7-day isolation over COVID-19.

He urged the public to support the protection and safety of all Fijians by reminding foreign visitors of the importance of isolating themselves for seven days if they test positive for COVID-19.

The health ministry reported 26 more cases of COVID-19 from Friday to Monday.

Fiji reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case in March 2020 and the South Pacific island country has since recorded a total of more than 64,000 cases.

