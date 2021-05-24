UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Filipinos Prefer China's Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine: Survey

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 05:14 PM

Filipinos prefer China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine: survey

Filipinos prefer Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac vaccine over other COVID-19 vaccines, according to an independent poll released on Monday

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Filipinos prefer Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac vaccine over other COVID-19 vaccines, according to an independent poll released on Monday.

A nationwide survey, conducted by Social Weather Station (SWS) from April 28 to May 2, found that 39 percent of the 1,200 adult Filipinos said they prefer the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech.

The SWS said the respondents were provided with a list of 10 vaccines at random order and were allowed to choose more than one.

"The survey found Sinovac Biotech and Pfizer-BioNTech topping the list of preferred brands at 39 percent and 33 percent, respectively," the SWS said in a statement, adding Oxford-AstraZeneca at 22 percent and Johnson & Johnson at 10 percent.

Sinovac Biotech is the most preferred brand in Mindanao (44 percent) and the Visayas (44 percent). On the other hand, Sinovac Biotech and Pfizer-BioNTech are equally preferred in Metro Manila (both at 37 percent), added the statement.

At the time of the survey, the Philippines has received over 7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in which most are Sinovac vaccines. China donated the first batch of Sinovac CoronaVac to the Philippines on Feb. 28, allowing the Southeast Asian country to kick off its vaccination drive on March 1.

The Philippines reported a total of 1,184,706 COVID-19 cases as of Monday, including 19,983 deaths.

Related Topics

Weather China Metro Manila Philippines March April May From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Moscow Requested Consular Access to Russian Citize ..

1 minute ago

PM takes notice of mishandling of complaint on Cit ..

25 minutes ago

Augustine inspects development work in Youhanabad

1 minute ago

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

1 minute ago

Haleem demands IGP removal over poor law & order s ..

1 minute ago

33 kite sellers arrested with kites, chemical thre ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.