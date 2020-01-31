UrduPoint.com
First 5-day Anti-polio Campaign Of 2020 To Start From 17th Feb

Muhammad Irfan 40 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 01:50 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) : At least 181474 children would be vaccinated during the first five days long anti polio drive of 2020 in district Haripur wherein 682 teams would work in 46 union councils to immunize the children.

The drive would start from 17th February and conclude on 21st February 2020.

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir while chairing a meeting to review the arrangements of the anti-polio drive said that this campaign is not the responsibility of a single department but a collective assignment of all stakeholders.

DC Haripur directed police force for the provision of foolproof security to the anti-polio teams and underline the need for vaccination for all under 5 years of age children.

He said that maximum children should be immunized during the drive and parents refuse vaccination to their children must be convinced.

It was told to the meeting that anti-polio drive teams through a door to door campaign would vaccinate under 5 years of age children in every nook and corner of the district and achieve the target while a team of officers including district administration, health, and WHO representatives would monitor the campaign on daily biases.

At the occasion Medical Superintendent DHQ Haripur, DHO Haripur, EPI in-charge, WHO representatives and EPI staff were present.

