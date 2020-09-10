UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First African Swine Fever Case Found In Germany

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 04:23 PM

First African swine fever case found in Germany

Germany on Thursday confirmed a first case of African swine fever, threatening to severely hit the country's key pork market

Berlin (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Germany on Thursday confirmed a first case of African swine fever, threatening to severely hit the country's key pork market.

Scientists found swine fever in a dead wild boar near the German-Polish border in the eastern state of Brandenburg, the German agricultural ministry said.

"Unfortunately, the suspicion has been confirmed," said Julia Kloeckner, ministerfor agriculture, after the dead animal was tested overnight.

Related Topics

Dead Agriculture German Germany Border Market

Recent Stories

GCAA committed to ensure safe return of Boeing B73 ..

24 minutes ago

New Zealand bowler Trent Boult says Wasim Akram is ..

34 minutes ago

Collective efforts stressed to enroll out-of-schoo ..

20 seconds ago

Over 30 COVID-19 Vaccines Undergoing Clinical Tria ..

1 minute ago

SCO Foreign Ministers Discuss Syria, Afghanistan, ..

1 minute ago

Assanges Extradition Hearing Postponed Because of ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.