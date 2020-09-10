First African swine fever case found in Germany

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Germany on Thursday confirmed a first case of African swine fever, threatening to severely hit the country's key pork market.

Scientists found swine fever in a dead wild boar near the German-Polish border in the eastern state of Brandenburg, the German agricultural ministry said.

"Unfortunately, the suspicion has been confirmed," said Julia Kloeckner, ministerfor agriculture, after the dead animal was tested overnight.