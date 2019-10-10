First Autism Center setup in Ayub Medical Complex

Psychiatry Department Ayub Teaching Hospital Thursday organized an awareness seminar on World Mental Health Day here at Jalal Baba Auditorium to make people aware about mental diseases

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Psychiatry Department Ayub Teaching Hospital Thursday organized an awareness seminar on World Mental Health Day here at Jalal Baba Auditorium to make people aware about mental diseases.

Every year on 10th October World Mental Health Day is celebrated in the whole world to make aware people that besides physical health mental health is also equally important for a person.

Head of Psychiatry Department Ayub Medical College Abbottabad Dr. Aftab Alam while addressing at the occasion said we have established Autism Center at the psychiatry department which is first of its kind in public sector hospital in our province.

Giving the details, of autism Dr. Aftab said that it is unavailable ability in children which affects their listening, speaking, understanding and obtaining the information, Autistic children usually cannot speak fluently or completely destitute of the power of speech.

This clinic would be helpful for autistic children, he added.

He said that although good mental health is directly linked with the physical health of human beings, good mental health also leads to a good life with positive behavior and attitude but unfortunately in Pakistani society mental health and physiological issues are being ignored by the people.

Dr. Aftab Rabbani further said that the theme of World Mental Health Day for this year was "Suicide prevention", psychiatry department deals with psychological issues including depression, tension, mentally restarted children, speech therapy for the patients of paralysis, drug addicts and sexual disorders, Dr. Aftab Alam said.

Head of the Ayub Teaching Hospital Psychiatry Department said that we have expert psychiatrists, psychologists, and speech therapists and we have also established a student council center at the medical college.