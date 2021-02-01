UrduPoint.com
First Batch Of Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 01:45 PM

First batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine arrives

The first batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm has arrived here on Monday to start vaccination activities in Pakistan against the virus

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The first batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm has arrived here on Monday to start vaccination activities in Pakistan against the virus.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan received the consignment of 500,000 doses of Coronavirus vaccine as a special Pakistan Air Force (PAF) plane with the first tranche of Sinopharm vaccine landed today.

"Alhamdulillah the first batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived. We are grateful to China and everyone who made this happen," Dr Faisal said in a statement while commenting on this development.

He added "National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and provinces played an instrumental role in tackling COVID. I salute our frontline healthcare workers for their efforts and they will be first to get vaccinated."

