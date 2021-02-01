UrduPoint.com
First Batch Of Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives

Mon 01st February 2021

The first batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm has arrived here on Monday to start vaccination activities in Pakistan against the virus

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan received the consignment of 500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine as a special Pakistan Air Force (PAF) plane with the first tranche of Sinopharm vaccine landed today.

"Alhamdulillah the first batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived. We are grateful to China and everyone who made this happen," Dr Faisal said while commenting on this development.

He added "National Command and Control Operation Centre (NCOC) and provinces played an instrumental role in tackling COVID-19. I salute our frontline healthcare workers for their efforts and they will be first to get vaccinated." Later talking to media, he appreciated China's commitment in providing its locally produced COVID-19 vaccines. He added China has now become the first country who gifted Pakistan COVID-19 vaccine.

He said that the frontline healthcare workers would be vaccinated first as over 400,000 health professionals have applied for the vaccination.

He said all necessary measures have been put in place for vaccine storage in Islamabad and the move of vaccines to various federating units particularly to Sindh and Balochistan.

Dr Faisal said that a vaccine nerve centre has been established at NCOC with coordination from provincial and district level vaccine administration.

He said both the government and private sector companies would bring vaccines into Pakistan but the private sector have to get their vaccines registered with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

"DRAP is responsible to check and control the quality and price of the vaccine from the private companies," he added.

He said that distribution of the vaccine will be free of cost in Pakistan. He added priority in access to the vaccine will be for medical teams, the elderly and sufferers of chronic disease.

