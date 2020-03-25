UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Batch Of Corona Suspect Pilgrims Arrives From Sukkur To Hyderabd After Tested Negative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:18 PM

First batch of corona suspect pilgrims arrives from Sukkur to Hyderabd after tested negative

The first batch of coronavirus suspected pilgrims tested negative on Wednesday arrived from Sukkur's quarantine facility to Hyderabad.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The first batch of coronavirus suspected pilgrims tested negative on Wednesday arrived from Sukkur's quarantine facility to Hyderabad.

A bus carrying 35 pilgrims arrived here at Hyderabad's quarantine facility located at Kohsar area for further screening and registration of their details.

On the occasion, officers of district administration and health department also received all pilgrims who were previously brought back from Taftan border to Sukkur and kept there in quarantine facility set up by Sindh government to contain spread of COVID-19.

After arriving at Kohsar's quarantine facility, all pilgrims were screened once again and registration process was also started, sources said and added that after completion of the registration process they would be sent to their homes.

Sources further said special teams of health department would visit to residences of these pilgrims for their medical checkup to assess their condition.

Related Topics

Sindh Visit Hyderabad Sukkur Border All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oman announces 15 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago

Lockdown for Coronavirus: Flour disappears from lo ..

20 minutes ago

ZHO-UAEU joint project for adaptive behavioural de ..

21 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases in Russia reach 658: Russian Aut ..

21 minutes ago

Emirati banks offer 98% of services to customers e ..

21 minutes ago

Over 2,700 Turkish students arrive home

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.