First batch of corona suspect pilgrims arrives from Sukkur to Hyderabd after tested negative

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The first batch of coronavirus suspected pilgrims tested negative on Wednesday arrived from Sukkur's quarantine facility to Hyderabad.

A bus carrying 35 pilgrims arrived here at Hyderabad's quarantine facility located at Kohsar area for further screening and registration of their details.

On the occasion, officers of district administration and health department also received all pilgrims who were previously brought back from Taftan border to Sukkur and kept there in quarantine facility set up by Sindh government to contain spread of COVID-19.

After arriving at Kohsar's quarantine facility, all pilgrims were screened once again and registration process was also started, sources said and added that after completion of the registration process they would be sent to their homes.

Sources further said special teams of health department would visit to residences of these pilgrims for their medical checkup to assess their condition.