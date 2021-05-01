The first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was delivered on Saturday to India's Hyderabad city, where pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd is headquartered, a Sputnik correspondent reported

HYDERABAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was delivered on Saturday to India's Hyderabad city, where pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd is headquartered, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier in April, India's Drug Controller General (DCGI) issued permission for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories to import the Russian vaccine to India for emergency use.

India became the 60th country to authorize the use of Sputnik V. The Russian vaccine, developed by Moscow-based Gamaleya National Center, is the third vaccine registered in India along with the locally-produced variant of AstraZeneca vaccine branded Covieshield, and India's Covaxin.

In September 2020, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories signed an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which promotes Sputnik V, to conduct clinical tests of the vaccine in India. In addition, RDIF has contracts with five Indian producers � Hetero Biopharma, Gland Pharma, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech, and Panacea Biotec � on the vaccine's manufacturing.