First Case Of Novel Coronavirus Disease Confirmed In Afghanistan - Reports

First Case of Novel Coronavirus Disease Confirmed in Afghanistan - Reports

The first case of the novel coronavirus infection has been registered in the Afghan western province of Herat, media reported on Monday, citing Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz

According to the minister, there were three suspected coronavirus cases, one of whom tested positive, 1 tv news broadcaster reported.

According to the minister, there were three suspected coronavirus cases, one of whom tested positive, 1 tv news broadcaster reported.

The infected patient had been isolated in a healthcare center, the media said.

The Health Ministry declared an emergency situation in the province.

The new coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency. The outbreak has already left over 77,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,600 deaths in mainland China.

