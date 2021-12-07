First case of Omicron detected in Maldives

UrduPoint.com

Tue 07th December 2021

Maldives has recorded its first case of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, local media reported Tuesday

MALE, Dec. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Maldives has recorded its first case of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, local media reported Tuesday.

Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA) confirmed that it had detected the Omicron virus after conducting genomic sequencing on samples taken from a tourist from South Africa who arrived in the country on November 27.

The Maldivian government has banned travel to the Maldives from South Africa, Namibia, Mauritius, Mozambique, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe following the discovery of the Omicron variant.

Maldivian citizens and work permit holders travelling from these countries must undergo PCR tests and quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

According to the latest figures from the HPA, a total of 92,368 active cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the country, out of which 1,796 are active cases. The country has recorded 255 deaths from the virus so far.

A total of 364,691 people in the Maldives have received two doses of a vaccine against COVID-19, while 15,850 people have received a booster shot.

