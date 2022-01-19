UrduPoint.com

First Community Cases Of Omicron Coronavirus Strain Detected In Vietnam - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 11:51 AM

First Community Cases of Omicron Coronavirus Strain Detected in Vietnam - Reports

Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City has identified the country's first cases of the Omicron coronavirus strain in people who have not traveled abroad, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City has identified the country's first cases of the Omicron coronavirus strain in people who have not traveled abroad, media reported.

According to the Vietnamese VnExpress news outlet, three COVID-19 patients in Ho Chi Minh City were confirmed on Tuesday to be infected with the Omicron variant.

Local authorities are currently testing people who have had close contacts with those infected, the media said.

According to VnExpress, a total of 73 cases of the Omicron strain were reported in the country, 70 of those infected people arrived from abroad.

The first case of the Omicron infection was detected in Vietnam in late December last year.

The Omicron strain was first detected in South Africa in late November. The strain contains more mutations in the spike protein � 32 � than all previous variants, meaning that it could hamper the body's immune response and spread more easily.

Related Topics

Ho Chi Minh City South Africa Vietnam November December Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s solidarity with UAE

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s solidarity with UAE

5 minutes ago
 Pakistani ski player eagerly waiting to participat ..

Pakistani ski player eagerly waiting to participate in Beijing Winter Olympic

1 minute ago
 Upward trend in Pakistan's exports to China encour ..

Upward trend in Pakistan's exports to China encouraging

1 minute ago
 Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19 again

Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19 again

19 minutes ago
 PTI govt will complete its tenure, says Kanwal Sha ..

PTI govt will complete its tenure, says Kanwal Shauzab

1 minute ago
 Nadal finally puts away qualifier to reach round t ..

Nadal finally puts away qualifier to reach round three

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.