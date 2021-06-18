First Component of COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Used as Booster Shot - Moscow Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

It is necessary to immediately launch revaccination against COVID-19, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin emphasized on Friday, explaining that the first component of the previously administered vaccine will be used as a booster shot

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) It is necessary to immediately launch revaccination against COVID-19, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin emphasized on Friday, explaining that the first component of the previously administered vaccine will be used as a booster shot.

"Inoculated people are not revaccinated even though they no longer have antibodies.

I am aware of this problem and I got revaccinated as an experiment recently, as I was the first one to be inoculated last May even before trials started. Now it is vitally important to start revaccination. So we will be urging the government to quickly make a decision on the timing and technology," Sobyanin said in a statement.

The first component of a vaccine, such as the Sputnik V vaccine, will be used as a booster shot, the mayor added.