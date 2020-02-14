UrduPoint.com
First Coronavirus Case In Africa: Egypt Health Ministry

Fri 14th February 2020 | 11:34 PM

First coronavirus case in Africa: Egypt health ministry

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Egypt's health ministry on Friday confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus, making it the first in Africa.

The nationality of the person was not given in the joint statement with the population ministry, which added that they had shown no "symptoms".

Authorities have notified the World Health Organization and the patient has been placed in isolation in a hospital for treatment and monitoring.

