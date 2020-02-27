First Coronavirus Case Registered in Estonia - Social Affairs Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The first case of infection with the novel coronavirus has been registered in Estonia, the country's Social Affairs Minister Tanel Kiik said on Thursday.

"We have received information this morning that the first infected person has been detected in Estonia, as of the previous evening. This person resides in Estonia permanently despite not being its citizen. The department of health will provide more precise information," Kiik said during ETV broadcaster's Terevisioon show.

The infected person is an Iranian citizen, who returned to Estonia from Iran, where the coronavirus death toll has neared 20, late on Wednesday.

He has been isolated.

Apart from that, Danish broadcaster TV2 reported that the first case of the coronavirus infection had been registered in the country.

The infected man has recently returned from a ski resort in northern Italy, after spending time there with his family. He is believed to be a TV2 staffer. His wife and son have not been infected, tests have shown.

Italy faces the largest coronavirus outbreak outside Asia. The number of confirmed cases has reached 400 in the European country, while 12 people have died.