First Coronavirus Case Registered In Poland - Health Minister
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 12:52 PM
WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The first case of coronavirus was registered in Poland, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said Tuesday.
"It is a patient that came from Germany," the minister told a press conference without disclosing any other information about the infected person.