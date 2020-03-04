UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Coronavirus Case Registered In Poland - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 12:52 PM

First Coronavirus Case Registered in Poland - Health Minister

The first case of coronavirus was registered in Poland, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The first case of coronavirus was registered in Poland, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said Tuesday.

"It is a patient that came from Germany," the minister told a press conference without disclosing any other information about the infected person.

Related Topics

Germany Poland From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Football matches held in Rawalpindi

9 minutes ago

The Democratic Party Super Tuesday winners, state ..

9 minutes ago

Four people injured in traffic accident in Rawalpi ..

9 minutes ago

Kilns to shift to zigzag technology in Bahawalpur

9 minutes ago

Tree plantation campaigns in Sukkur

9 minutes ago

36 injured in S.Korea's chemical plant explosion

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.