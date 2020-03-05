UrduPoint.com
First Coronavirus Death In Switzerland

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 02:46 PM

First coronavirus death in Switzerland

A 74-year-old woman suffering from the new coronavirus has died in Switzerland, marking the country's first death in the outbreak, police said Thursday

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) : A 74-year-old woman suffering from the new coronavirus has died in Switzerland, marking the country's first death in the outbreak, police said Thursday.

The woman, who was hospitalised in the western city of Lausanne with the virus on Tuesday, had died overnight to Thursday, regional police in the canton of Vaud said in a statement.

To date, Switzerland has registered 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the disease first surfaced in the country on February 25.

