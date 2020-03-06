UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Coronavirus Patient In Pakistan Discharged From Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 09:24 PM

First coronavirus patient in Pakistan discharged from hospital

The first patient in Pakistan who was detected with novel coronavirus had recovered was discharged from the hospital in Karachi, the sources of Sindh Chief Minister's Special Task Force on Coronavirus confirmed on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The first patient in Pakistan who was detected with novel coronavirus had recovered was discharged from the hospital in Karachi, the sources of Sindh Chief Minister's Special Task Force on Coronavirus confirmed on Friday.

The 22-years old patient was under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi and was discharged from the hospital after successfully treatment under constant observation at specially established isolation ward, a private news channel reported while quoting the spokesman of Sindh Government as saying.

It is worth mentioning that two other patients are still provided medical treatment at various hospitals in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPEC+ Meeting Starts in Vienna After Over 6-Hour D ..

27 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed gets phone call from British PM

55 minutes ago

Malaysia Reports 28 New Coronavirus Cases Bringing ..

29 seconds ago

Togo confirms first coronavirus case

32 seconds ago

Peru Confirms 1st Coronavirus Case - President

34 seconds ago

Russian Banker Tinkov Reveals Acute Leukemia Diagn ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.