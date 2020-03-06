First coronavirus patient in Pakistan discharged from hospital

The first patient in Pakistan who was detected with novel coronavirus had recovered was discharged from the hospital in Karachi, the sources of Sindh Chief Minister's Special Task Force on Coronavirus confirmed on Friday

The 22-years old patient was under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi and was discharged from the hospital after successfully treatment under constant observation at specially established isolation ward, a private news channel reported while quoting the spokesman of Sindh Government as saying.

It is worth mentioning that two other patients are still provided medical treatment at various hospitals in Karachi.